Massive uproar by opposition parties in Bihar Assembly on Budget day

Legislators of opposition parties staged a massive protest on the Budget day in the Bihar Assembly on Monday.
They protested in and outside of the Assembly over various issues including closed sugar mills, paper leak of class 10 board, farm laws, and high petrol and diesel prices, during Question Hour. At one point, they reached the well of the House.
The issue of closed suger mills in Siwan was raised by RJD leader Awadh Bihari Chaudhary. Sugarcane Minister Pramod Kumar appropriately replied and said that the sugar mills in Siwan were closed during RJD tenure.
"The NDA government is affected by your bad work and under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, we are trying to rectify things," Pramod Kumar said.
Congress leader Pratima Das demanded lifting of the ban on liquor in Bihar as the state government is unable to implement Liquor Prohibition Act. Hence, it is better lift the ban and add extra tax on it, Das said.
Congress leaders also demanded from state government to clarify on fake corona tests. They wanted clarifications from the Chief Minister and health minister in the House.
RJD leaders shouted slogans against CM Nitish Kumar and Education Minister Vijay Chaudhary following paper leak of class 10 board. They demanded sacking of Anand Kishore, chairman of Bihar School Examination Board.
The Bihar Budget will be tabled by Deputy CM and Finance Minister Tar Kishore Prasad on Monday.
