Mayawati claims UP Police attacked Dalits in Azamgarh, demands action

BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday accused the Uttar Pradesh Police of committing atrocities on Dalit families in Azamgarh and demanded strict action against the guilty cops and compensation for the victims.
"It is shameful that Azamgarh Police instead of giving justice to the victimised Dalits of Palia village are committing atrocities on them and causing financial losses. The government should take immediate cognisance of this incident and take strict action against the culprits and compensate the victims financially," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.
"Taking note of the seriousness of this latest incident of victimisation of of Dalits by the oppressors and the police, a delegation of BSP under the leadership of former MLA Gaya Charan Dinkar will visit the village soon to meet the victims," she said in another tweet.
According to police, there was a dispute between a doctor and some people in Palia village under Raunapar Police Station area on June 29 following which two policemen intervened in the matter and they were allegedly attacked by the village pradhan and his aides.
On the same night, police surrounded the Dalit hamlet and damaged the houses and looted them following which, the villagers fled, claimed locals.
On Monday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too had accused the state police of attacking Dalits in Azamgarh, and sought action against the accused and adequate compensation for the victims.
Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police, Azamgarh, Sudhir Kumar Singh said a case has been registered against 11 named people and 135 unidentified people.
He too claimed that cops were attacked and efforts are on to catch the accused.
