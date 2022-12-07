JUST IN
Business Standard

MCD poll win big responsibility, says AAP; BJP thanks people for 100 seats

The AAP on Thursday termed its win in the MCD polls a victory of the people and a big responsibility, while the BJP thanked voters for 'recognising' its work and making it victorious in over 100 wards

Topics
MCD elections | AAP government | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

The AAP on Thursday termed its win in the MCD polls a victory of the people and a big responsibility, while the BJP thanked voters for "recognising" its work and making it victorious in over 100 wards.

In what turned out to be a closer-than-expected contest, the AAP ended the BJP's 15-year stint in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by winning 134 seats. The majority mark in the 250-ward civic body is 126.

The BJP, which exit polls predicted would suffer a massive defeat, put up a spirited fight to win 104 wards. The Congress won just nine seats while three wards went to Independent candidates.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal thanked Delhiites for "choosing their son, brother" to run the civic body.

Addressing supporters at the party office here, Kejriwal said he would try to live up to people's expectations and urged all parties to come together to improve Delhi.

"We have to improve the condition of Delhi and need cooperation of the BJP, the Congress and also the blessings of Centre and the prime minister," he said.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, on the other hand, said even after 15 years, the party retained its vote share on the basis of its work.

The BJP's northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, in a tweet in Hindi, thanked the people of Delhi and party workers for showing faith by giving so many seats to the party for the fourth consecutive time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 16:55 IST

