Meet Koushik Hore, a transgender who is giving voice to his community

Born in Malda, West Bengal, Koushik Hore’s interest lay in everything feminine. Like every family that would want to keep such traits hidden, Hore’s family too grew silent and admitted him to an all-boys school. But, Hore failed to be a boy.

Like every other transgender struggling with gender identity, he too was subjected to bullying and became a recluse. What followed was typical — self-doubt, poor academic records and irregularity in school. That’s when he got in touch with a youth development organisation, Prantakatha, in West Bengal. “They were ...