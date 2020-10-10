Meghalaya coronavirus update: 156 new cases, 1 fresh fatality reported

-

Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose
to 7,544 on Saturday as 156 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.
One more patient succumbed to the infection, taking the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 62, he said.
East Khasi Hills district, under which Shillong falls, has reported the highest number of fresh infections at 83, followed by Ri-Bhoi (31) and West Jaintia Hills (18), Health Services Director Aman War said.
Meghalaya now has 2,437 active coronavirus cases, while 5,045 people have been cured of the disease so far, including 142 during the day, he said.
The state has tested 1.71 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, War added.
