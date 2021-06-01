HC asks Centre to form policy on distribution of drug to treat black fungus

-
The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed the Centre to form a policy on distribution of Liposomal Amphotericin B drug for treat black fungus and spell out the priority of patients so that some lives could be saved, if not all.
The administration of drug has to be prioritized for those with better chances of survival as also the younger generation, having promise of future over the older ones who have lived their lives, the high court said.
A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said the Centre may carve out an exception in the policy for those serving the nation in high position and whose safety and security is necessary because of the pivotal roles that they play.
It said the drug is in shortage in the entire country including Delhi for the last two weeks now.
The court said it is high time that the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), which is a statutory body constituted to lay down guidelines for medical treatment of patients suffering from various ailments, comes out with clear guidelines on the use of Liposomal Amphotericin-B, plain Amphotericin-B and Posaconazole, for the treatment of black fungus.
