Merck extends 2 million euros support to India for coronavirus relief

Science and technology firm Merck on Tuesday announced a support of 2 million euros (Rs 17.85 crore) for India to help the country fight against COVID-19.
The aid is being utilised for procuring 250 oxygen concentrators, 100 ventilators, and setting up of oxygen generation plants in four hospitals, Merck said in a statement.
Merck India is working with state governments, government departments and non-profit service organisations managing COVID care for putting this aid to use of people who may be needing it the most, it added.
A part of this aid will also be utilised to procure medicines for emergency care of employees and their families, Merck said.
"We are happy to extend this care and are confident that our aid will be supplementing the government's efforts in addressing the need of the patients," Sunil Punjabi, Country Speaker and Head of Research Solutions, Life Science, Merck said.
As part of its regular CSR activities, Merck had earlier donated over 1.6 lakh face masks, disinfectants and thermal temperature scanners to the frontline and health departments as well as dry rations to migrant workers' families around its manufacturing sites, Merck said.
The company has also contributed to the state relief funds in Karnataka and Maharashtra, and to the PM CARES fund, towards COVID relief, it added.
