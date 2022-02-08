Meghalaya logs 158 new COVID cases, 4 more fatalities

-
Meghalaya on Tuesday recorded 158 new COVID-19 cases, 86 more than the previous day, with the tally mounting to 92,521, a health department official said.
The death toll rose to 1,552 as four more people succumbed to the disease, he said.
Of the fresh cases, 52 were reported from East Khasi Hills, 35 from West Garo Hills, 21 from West Jaintia Hills and 17 from Ri Bhoi. The remaining infections were registered in eight other districts.
Meghalaya now has 1,208 active cases, Health Services Director Dr Aman War said.
At least 285 people recuperated from the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 89,761, he said.
The state has conducted over 13.39 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far.
Over 23.05 lakh people have been inoculated in the state till Monday with 9,38,630 of them having received both doses of vaccines, War added.
