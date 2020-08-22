Meghalaya reports 93 new Covid-19 cases, state tally now at 1,811

Meghalaya's COVID-19 caseload



rose to 1,811 with the detection of 93 fresh infections, while one more fatality pushed its death toll to seven, Health Minister A L Hek said on Saturday.

A 58-year-old man succumbed to the infection at a COVID-19 hospital on Friday night, he said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the northeastern state to 1,035, the minister said.

Twenty more people have been cured of the disease, taking total the number of recoveries to 769, Hek said.

Twenty-five security personnel are among the new patients, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Meanwhile, the Department of General Surgery at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) here was shut after a woman, who was scheduled to undergo a surgery, tested positive for COVID-19, a hospital official said.

Nineteen high-risk contacts of the woman have been quarantined and they will be tested for the infection, he added.

