Goa reports 306 new coronavirus cases, state's tally now at 13,790

Goa on Saturday reported 306 new Covid-19 cases, taking the cumulative count of infections to 13,790, state health department said

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Goa on Saturday reported 306 new

COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative count of infections to 13,790, state health department said.

With five deaths, the toll mounted to 140, it said.

A total of 479 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 10,019.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 13,790, new cases 306, deaths 140, discharged 10,019, active cases 3,631, samples tested till date 1,79,836.

First Published: Sat, August 22 2020. 20:46 IST

