Business Standard

Mehrauli demolition: Kejriwal directs administration to help those affected

This comes two days after Lt Governor V K Saxena directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to stop demolitions in Mehrauli and Ladha Sarai villages till further instructions

Topics
Arvind Kejriwal | Delhi-NCR | Delhi government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday directed the South district administration to provide families affected by the recent DDA demolition drive in Mehrauli with tents, food and other basic amenities, officials said.

This comes two days after Lt Governor V K Saxena directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to stop demolitions in Mehrauli and Ladha Sarai villages till further instructions.

The DDA, which comes under the BJP-led government at the Centre, had launched the demolition drive in the Mehrauli Archaeological Park area on February 10, triggering protests from locals.

"CM Arvind Kejriwal has issued directions to provide affected families with tents, food and blankets along with other basic amenities. He has directed the district administration to immediately jump into action and ensure that no family is hassled," a government official said.

The demolition drive came a month ahead of a proposed G20 meeting in South Delhi.

According to officials, the area has about 55 monuments under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India, the state archaeology department and the DDA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 13:38 IST

