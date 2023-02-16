2023 significant year for Delhi Police in view of G20, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister on Thursday asserted that 2023 will be a significant year for the as the force will have to stay alert since the national capital will be hosting international dignitaries for summit.

Speaking at the 76th Raising Day parade of the Delhi Police, he also paid tributes to ASI Shambhu Dayal, who was stabbed to death by a snatcher in west Delhi's Mayapuri last month.

"2023 will be a significant year for the since India will be hosting the



summit. In terms of traffic and security, the city police will have to stay alert since heads of several countries will be here," Shah said.

He added that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the humane side of was seen by everyone as the personnel helped the elderly and other vulnerable sections of the society.

"During this time, many security personnel also lost their lives," the minister added.

