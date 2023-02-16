JUST IN
HAL receives DGCA approval for indigenously developed 'black boxes'
The HAL said on Thursday it has received the Indian Technical Standard Order (ITSO) authorisation from the DGCA for its indigenously developed Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and FDR

HAL | DGCA | Civil Aviation

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

DGCA
DGCA

The Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd said on Thursday it has received the Indian Technical Standard Order (ITSO) authorisation from Directorate General of Civil Aviation for its indigenously developed Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and Flight Data Recorder (FDR).

The ITSO is a minimum performance standard for specified materials, parts, processes, and appliances used on civil aircraft, the Bengaluru-headquartered HAL noted in a statement.

CVR and FDR are popularly known as 'black boxes'. However, these recorders are painted in orange colour to help in their recovery following an aircraft accident.

CVR and FDR are used to record critical flight parameters and audio environment in a crash proof memory which is later used for investigation of aircraft incident or accident, it was noted.

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 13:05 IST

