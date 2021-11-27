Merchant vessels collide in Gulf of Kutch, no casualty, oil spill reported

Two merchant vessels have collided in the Gulf of Kutch, although no casualty or oil slick has been reported in the incident, a defence official in Gujarat said on Saturday.

The two merchant vessels - Aviator and Atlantic Grace - collided on November 26 night, the defence spokesperson in the state said in a tweet.

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships are on standby in the vicinity and monitoring the situation, the official said.

"Collision betwn MVs Aviator and Atlantic Grace in GoK on 26 November night. No casualties, oil slick reported. @IndianCoastGuard Ships in the area incl. Pollution Control stand-by in vicinity & monitoring the situation," the Gujarat defence PRO said in the tweet.

