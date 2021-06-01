Hindustan Power to support families of employees succumbing to coronavirus

-
Hindustan Power has announced financial support for families of all employees, including contract staff, who succumb to COVID-19.
The company is providing one-time support of Rs 8-10 lakh per employee to each family and also continuous financial support for the well-being of the family due to loss of earning member, it said in a statement.
Hindustan Power will also make an additional monthly payment in the range of Rs 35,000-Rs 50,000 for next three years. This to help cover living expenses, besides supporting the education of the children.
For employees who have recovered from COVID-19, in addition to health care insurance benefits, the company is providing interest-free financial loans and special paid leaves.
It has been providing critical medical equipment to all its employees and has also created hospitalisation facilities in its plant at Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh.
The company has already organised three vaccination camps in Delhi and several in Anuppur for its employees, contractors and their families.
Lalit Jain, President - Thermal, Hindustan Power said, "We stand firmly with our employees and are committed to their well-being and social security. Employee welfare and care of their loved ones is our top priority in these difficult times."
The company has announced a comprehensive Covid Care Policy Plan for its employees and their immediate family members, which has been implemented with immediate effect, it added.
Hindustan Powerprojects is an independent power producer with projects across the renewables and non-renewables businesses.
