Mercury crosses 45 degree Celsius in 7 districts of Rajasthan

As reeled under severe heat wave, the temperature soared above 45 degree-mark in seven districts of the state in the past 24 hours.

While Banswara recorded the highest temperature of 45.5 degrees on Wednesday, Vanasthali clocked 45.4 degrees, Dholpur -- 45.4, Barmer -- 45.1, Jodhpur's Phalodi -- 45.2, Bikaner -- 45.2 and Karauli was at 45 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in eight districts was above 44 degrees with Pilani registering 44.4 degrees, Churu -- 44, Sriganganagar -- 44.7, Nagaur -- 44.5, Bundi -- 44.5, Baran's Anta -- 44.2, Dungarpur -- 44.4 and Jalore -- 44.4 degrees.

At 10 districts, temperatures were above 43 degrees. These include Chhittorgarh which recorded 43.2 degrees, Hanumangarh -- 43.6, Sirohi -- 43.3, Sawai Madhopur and Alwar had 43.5 each.

Kota clocked 43.6 degrees, Jaisalmer -- 43, Jodhpur -- 43.6, Ajmer and Bhilwara -- 43 degrees each. Chittorgarh recorded temperature of 42.5, Alwar -- 42.2, Jaipur -- 42.4, Sikar -- 42 and Udaipur's Dabok had 41.6 degrees.

The highest minimum (nightly) temperature in the state was recorded in Jodhpur at 30.9 degrees and in Barmer at 30.8 degrees.

Met department has given heat wave warning in for Thursday in 17 districts --Banswara, Nagaur, Bundi, Baran, Dungarpur, Jalore, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Churu, Barmer, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Sri Ganganagar districts.

In four districts, which are Bharatpur, Jaipur, Bikaner and Jodhpur, dusty winds will blow at a speed of 25 to 35 km.

It has warned ederly, children and sick people to be extra careful and take precautions during heat wave.

Elderly, children and sick people can become victims of heat due to heat wave. Avoid dehydration or lack of water. Drink a good amount of water. ORS solution, lassi, lemonade, buttermilk, etc. can be drunk.

Farmers are advised to irrigate the fields regularly in the morning and evening to protect the crops from heat stress.

Necessary steps should be taken to protect animals and wild animals from heat wave, says advice from the met department.

