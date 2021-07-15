MeT department forecasts light rain or thundershowers in Delhi today

-
The meteorological department has predicted light rain or thundershowers in Delhi on Thursday.
The city had received the first rain of the monsoon season on Tuesday, 16 days after the usual date of June 27.
While the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal; the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 89 per cent.
The weather man has predicted light to heavy rainfall in Delhi over the next five days.
The air quality in the city was recorded in the "satisfactory" category. The air quality index (AQI) was 90 at 8.05 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
