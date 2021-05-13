Met says cyclone Tauktae intensifies further; may hit Gujarat coast May 18

-
-
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today said that the well-marked low pressure over Lakshadweep under the influence of Cyclone Tauktae is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm and reach near Gujarat coast on the evening of May 18.
Elaborating on the latest developments around Cyclone Tauktae and its aftermath, IMD in its update issued on Thursday said that the low pressure area is likely to become well-marked over Lakshadweep on May 14 morning and thereafter concentrate into a deep depression over the same region by the morning of May 15 and further intensify into cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours.
This cyclonic storm is most likely to move north-northwestwards towards Gujarat and adjoining Pakistan coasts.
It is likely to reach near Gujarat coast around 18th May evening, the met department said.
“The development of this system is being closely monitored and concerned state governments are being informed regularly,” the met added.
It also said that under the influence of the cyclonic storm, south Konkan and Goa region would receive light to moderate rainfall at many places on Saturday and its intensity would increase further and it would receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on Sunday and Monday.
According to the department, 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm rainfall in 24 hours is considered as heavy, while precipitation between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours is termed as very heavy rainfall.
Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts form the south Konkan region of Maharashtra.
Similarly, Gujarat coast would receive rainfall from May 17 onwards.
The intensity is expected to escalate during the subsequent days with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Saurashtra and Kutch on May 18 and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kutch and adjoining southwest Rajasthan on May 19.
As the region is going to be affected by cyclone storm, the rains would be accompanied with gusty winds with a speed ranging from 50 kilometre per hour to 80 kmph in next 5-6 days.
On Wednesday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had held a meeting and asked the officials of coastal districts in the state to remain alert and take necessary safety measures in view of the IMD's prediction about formation of a cyclone in the Arabian sea.
