MeToo: Judgment in M J Akbar defamation case against Priya Ramani today

-
ALSO READ
#MeToo: Targeted selectively to halt allegations against Akbar, Ramani says
MeToo: Court to hear Akbar's defamation case against Priya Ramani on Nov 10
Ramani should have taken recourse to law, not allegations: Akbar to court
#MeToo: M J Akbar, Ramani refuse settlement in defamation complaint case
#MeToo: Ramani called me predator without any basis, Akbar tells court
-
A Delhi court is slated to pronounce on Wednesday the judgment in the criminal defamation case filed by former Union Minister and veteran journalist M.J. Akbar against fellow journalist Priya Ramani for accusing him of sexual misconduct.
In the wake of #MeToo movement in 2018, Ramani had made allegation of sexual harassment against Akbar. Pursuant to this, he filed the criminal defamation case against her and resigned as the Union Minister. Trial began in 2019 and went on for almost two years.
In 2017, Ramani wrote an article for the Vogue where she described her ordeal of being sexually harassed by a former boss during her job interview for his publication. One year later, she revealed that the person alluded to as harasser in article was M.J. Akbar.
Akbar told the court that Ramani's allegations were fictitious and cost him his stellar reputation and position. Priya Ramani, on the other hand, contested these claims, pleaded truth as her defence and said that she made allegations in good faith, public interest, and for public good.
If found guilty, Ramani would be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both. The judgement in the case will also set a precedent for similar cases which arose from the discourse-changing #MeToo movement.
On February 1, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey had reserved the judgement in the case after hearing rebuttal arguments of counsel of the complainant -- Advocate Geeta Luthra for M.J. Akbar and Rebacca John for Priya Ramani.
--IANS
aka/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU