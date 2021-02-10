Country needs Ghulam Nabi Azad's political sagacity, commitment: Deve Gowda

-
ALSO READ
Former PM Deve Gowda, CM Yediyurappa greet PM Modi on his birthday
BJP-Congress must discuss farm bills for people's interest: Deve Gowda
Gowda expresses concern about Naga peace talks running into 'rough weather'
Taking swipe at Cong's G-23 row, PM hopes party learns from Ghulam Azad
MoS Railways Suresh Angadi passes away due to coronavirus at AIIMS
-
Former Prime Minister H D Deve
Gowda on Wednesday said the country needs Ghulam Nabi Azad's political sagacity and commitment, as he retires from the Rajya Sabha.
The 87-year-old JDS supremo thanked the senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir for his friendship and camaraderie over the years.
"The country needs his political sagacity and commitment, and am sure he will be blessed with many more years of service to the nation", Deve Gowda said in a tweet.
Azad's term in Rajya Sabha, where he was Leader of the Opposition, is coming to an end next week.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU