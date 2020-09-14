MeToo: Targeted selectively to halt allegations against Akbar, Ramani says

Journalist Priya Ramani told a Delhi court on Monday that she was targeted selectively through a criminal defamation complaint by former Union minister M J Akbar to halt the avalanche of allegations of sexual misconduct" against him following the #MeToo movement in 2018.

Ramani made the submission before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja through her lawyer during the final hearing in the complaint filed by Akbar against her.

In the wake of #MeToo movement, Ramani in 2018 accused Akbar of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago when he was a journalist.

Akbar resigned as Union minister on October 17, 2018.

Senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for Ramani, told the court on Monday that over 14 women accused Akbar of sexual harassment in the wake of #MeToo movement but he has filed complaint only against Ramani.

Priya Ramani was targeted selectively... Either everyone's articles and tweets are defamatory or none is. Or are the other allegations accepted, John asked.

