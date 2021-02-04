Metro's 'Fast Trains' from Feb 8, to reduce Noida-Greater Noida travel time

-
Beginning Monday, commuters of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro can opt for the 'Fast Trains' which will skip some low-ridership stations during peak hours to reduce travel time on the Aqua Line, officials said on Thursday.
Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari had earlier this week announced the new initiative aimed at saving time of commuter's travelling between the twin cities.
"The Fast Trains will begin service with effect from February 8," a spokesperson for the NMRC said, adding that all COVID-19 protocols like face cover/mask and social distancing are mandatory for commuters.
Earlier, Maheshwari had said Metro trains starting from terminal stations (Sector 51 Station and Depot Station) from 8 AM to 11 AM and 5 PM to 8 PM on weekdays i.e., Monday to Friday will be "fast trains".
Of the 21 stations on the Aqua Line, 10 stations will be skipped by these "fast trains" during peak hours, saving nine minutes of travel time between the terminal stations, she had said.
The stations which will be skipped are: Sector - 50, Sector - 101, Sector - 81, Sector - 83, Sector - 143, Sector - 144, Sector - 145, Sector - 146, Sector - 147 and Sector 148 Metro Stations, according to the NMRC.
QR Tickets will not be sold at these stations and for these stations during 'Fast Trains' running hours and the frequency of trains from Monday to Friday will remain the same i.e., 7.5 minutes during peak hours and 10 minutes during non-peak hours.
On Saturdays and Sundays, Aqua Line trains will continue to run at a frequency of 15 minutes with no skipping of stations, according to the NMRC.
The Aqua Line had an average daily passenger count of 7,915 in December 2020, officials said.
