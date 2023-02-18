Metro services to be partially curtailed on Delhi's Yellow Line on Sunday

Metro operations between Kashmere Gate and Vishwavidyalaya stations will be partially curtailed for a few hours on Sunday due to maintenance work, officials said on Saturday.

"To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work between Kashmere Gate and Vishwavidyalaya section of the Yellow Line (i.e. HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli), train services will not be available on two stations i.e, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha falling in this section till 06.30 AM from start of revenue services on 19.02.2023," the Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha Metro stations will remain closed from the start of revenue services till 6.30 am, it said.

"Connectivity between Kashmere Gate Metro station and Vishwavidyalaya metro stations will be provided through free feeder bus service during this period," it added.

Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly, officials said.

