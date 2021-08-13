Metro to extend services along north-south corridor by one hour from Monday

The Metro Railway has decided to extend services along its north-south corridor in the city by an hour in the evening from Monday, with the last train leaving terminal stations at 9 pm, an official said.

Kolkata Metro authorities have also increased the number of daily trains to 228 from 220 with a peak hour interval of five minutes between services in view of the rise in passenger count.

"From Monday, along the north-south corridor, the last metro will leave the terminal stations at 9 pm instead of 8 pm as the state government has relaxed the restriction period," a Metro spokesperson said on Friday.

The West Bengal government has announced that night movement restrictions in the state owing to the COVID-19 pandemic will be in place from 11 pm to 5 am, and not from 9 pm, starting August 16.

The Metro official further said that due to heavy waterlogging following incessant rain here, a slip in the embankment may have occurred in about a 100-metre portion of land between Noapara and Baranagar stations.

"As a precautionary measure and in order to strengthen the toe of the embankment slope, repairing work has been taken up to ensure its long-term stability," he said.

