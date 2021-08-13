Metro to extend services along north-south corridor by one hour from Monday

-
ALSO READ
Grey Line extension, Pink Line metro segment to be opened on Aug 6: DMRC
Delhi Metro services to remain suspended till May 17 morning: DMRC
DMRC to run feeder e-buses on pilot basis from Aug 12; no conductors
Delhi Metro services to be available from 2.30 pm on Holi, says DMRC
DMRC asked to keep extra vigil on 7 metro stations in view of farmers' stir
-
The Metro Railway has decided to extend services along its north-south corridor in the city by an hour in the evening from Monday, with the last train leaving terminal stations at 9 pm, an official said.
Kolkata Metro authorities have also increased the number of daily trains to 228 from 220 with a peak hour interval of five minutes between services in view of the rise in passenger count.
"From Monday, along the north-south corridor, the last metro will leave the terminal stations at 9 pm instead of 8 pm as the state government has relaxed the restriction period," a Metro spokesperson said on Friday.
The West Bengal government has announced that night movement restrictions in the state owing to the COVID-19 pandemic will be in place from 11 pm to 5 am, and not from 9 pm, starting August 16.
The Metro official further said that due to heavy waterlogging following incessant rain here, a slip in the embankment may have occurred in about a 100-metre portion of land between Noapara and Baranagar stations.
"As a precautionary measure and in order to strengthen the toe of the embankment slope, repairing work has been taken up to ensure its long-term stability," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU