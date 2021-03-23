MHA extends Covid guidelines to April 30; states can impose local curbs

Amid fresh surge in many states, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Tuesday issued new guidelines for effective control of infections.

The new guidelines will be effective from April 1 and will remain in force till April 30.

The main focus of the guidelines is to consolidate the substantial gains achieved in containing the spread of Covid-19, which was visible in the sustained decline in the number of active cases, continuously for about 5 months.

The guidelines mandate the states and union territories to strictly enforce the "Test-Track-Treat" protocol in all parts of the country, ensure observance of Covid appropriate behaviour by everyone; and to scale up the vaccination drive, to cover all the target groups.

The guidelines also emphasise that, to fully overcome the pandemic, there is need to strictly follow the prescribed containment strategy, and strictly observe the guidelines issued by the union government.

Test- Track-Treat protocol

States and UTs, where the proportion of RT-PCR tests is less, should rapidly increase it, to reach the prescribed level of 70 percent or more.

The new positive cases, detected as a result of intensive testing, need to be isolated and quarantined at the earliest and provided timely treatment.



Further as per the protocol, their contacts have to be traced at the earliest, and similarly isolated and quarantined.

Based on the positive cases and tracking of their contacts, containment zones must be carefully demarcated by the district authorities, at the micro level, taking into consideration the guidelines prescribed by the MoHFW.

The list of containment zones will be notified on the websites by the respective District Collectors and by the States/ UTs. This list will also be shared with MoHFW on a regular basis.

Within the demarcated containment zones, containment measures, as prescribed by MoHFW, shall be scrupulously followed, which include strict perimeter control, intensive house-to-house surveillance, contact tracing.

Local district, police and municipal authorities shall be responsible to ensure that the prescribed Containment measures are strictly followed and states must ensure the accountability of the officers concerned in this regard.





Covid appropriate behavior

States and UTs can take all necssary measures to promote Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in work places and in public, especially in crowded places.

For strict enforcement of wearing of face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing, States and UTs may consider administrative actions, including imposition of appropriate fines.

National Directives for Covid-19 Management shall continue to be followed throughout the country, so as to enforce COVID-19 appropriate behavior.

Local restrictions

States and UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may impose local restrictions, at district or sub-district and city level.

No restriction on Inter-State and intra-State movement

States cannot impose restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods including those for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries, the government said.



No separate permission will be required for such movements.

Strict adherence to the prescribed SOPs

All activities have been permitted outside containment zones and SOPs have been prescribed for various activities.



These include: Movement by passenger trains; air travel; metro trains; schools; higher educational institutions; hotels and restaurants; shopping malls, multiplexes and entertainment parks; yoga centres and gymnasiums; exhibitions, assemblies and congregations, etc.