Middlemen, not farmers, behind agitation against farm laws in Punjab: Nadda

-
ALSO READ
Agri-related Bills give farmers freedom to fetch better prices: Nadda
Nadda asks BJP workers to fight against TMC's 'state-sponsored terror'
Rahul Gandhi politicising defence matters, weak on facts: J P Nadda
Jharkhand has become byword for 'lawlessness', says BJP president J P Nadda
World is praising Modi's handling of Covid-19 pandemic: BJP President Nadda
-
BJP president J P Nadda said on Thursday that middlemen and not farmers are behind the agitation against farm laws in Punjab while asserting that the Narendra Modi government has freed peasants from the "slavery" of selling their produce to predesignated markets and traders.
Addressing a group of farmers from Delhi and nearby villages at the BJP headquarters here, Nadda also took a swipe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not implementing in her state the Center's scheme to deposit Rs 6,000 into every farmer's account under the 'Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana'.
She has been creating hurdles in farmers' development, but this will not go on for long, he said and stressed that the BJP will come to power in the state next year and implement the scheme.
The assembly polls in West Bengal are due in the first half of the next year.
Lauding the Modi government for its pro-farmers measures, he said the Congress only spoke of waiving farmers' loan and that did not amount to more than Rs 54,000-55,000 crore in the 10 years of the UPA rule.
But the BJP-led NDA government has so far deposited over Rs 92,000 crore directly in the bank accounts of over 10 crore farmers, Nadda said, adding that by enacting three farm reform laws, the Modi government has unshackled farmers who can now sell their produce anywhere.
The BJP chief alleged that the opposition parties have been trying to mislead farmers and said PM Modi has worked to implement a number of measures that he had promised, including paying farmers 1.5 times of their input cost by hiking minimum support price.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU