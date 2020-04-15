Coronavirus lockdown 2.0 and the migrant mess: Here's all that happened

More than 1,000 in Mumbai gathered outside the station in Bandra on Tuesday and demanded transportation arrangements to go back to their hometowns, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the ongoing nationwide till May 3.

Surviving on food from charitable institutions and living in cramped houses, the distressed people swarmed the station at around 3 pm on Tuesday, without any plan in mind. A case has been registered at Bandra Police station under section 143, 147, 149, 186, 188 of IPC read with Section 3 of Epidemic Act against 800-1000 unidentified people in connection with the incident of gathering in Bandra.

Union Home Minister called up Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and expressed concern over the gathering of in Bandra. The Union Home Minister stressed that such gatherings weaken India's fight against the and the administration needs to stay vigilant to avoid such incidents. He also offered his full support to





Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackrey on Tuesday said the Centre has taken immediate cognizance of the incident where a large group of gathered at Bandra railway station. "The Centre has taken immediate cognizance of the issue and is assisting the State actively. Thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister for understanding the situation," said Thackrey.

Police in Navi Mumbai detained one person for threatening a huge protest by migrant labourers in Kurla, Mumbai, on April 18. The man, Vinay Dubey, was detained by the Navi Mumbai police on Tuesday in Airoli and was later handed over to the Mumbai police. Dubey has been accused of inciting migrants through his social media posts calling for action.



Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that strict action will be taken against those responsible for spreading rumours that trains were going to start which led to a large number of people gathering outside Bandra station.

"The orders have been given against those who spread the rumour that trains will start. Strict action will be taken against those who spread rumours," Deshmukh had tweeted.



I have ordered an investigation into the rumour that claimed trains to take migrants back home.

Those found guilty of sparking such rumours will be dealt severely invoking the fullest force of law.#ZeroToleranceForRumours — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) April 14, 2020

"It is the result of the manner in which the has been extended. People who were stuck in Mumbai were expecting that will end and they will be allowed to go home but they were disappointed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address today. Their anger burst out on streets of Bandra," said Deshmukh. Earlier, Deshmukh informed that a total of 197 cases have been registered and 37 people have been arrested till now for spreading misinformation on social media.

Suspension of rail services essential to prevent spread: Railway

Senior officials of the Railways on Tuesday said the suspension of train services and other public transport is necessary to ensure social distancing which is the only way to prevent the spread of Fearing a repeat of what happened in Mumbai earlier during the day when thousands of migrants gathered at Bandra railway station hoping to catch trains to their native places, the Northern Railway also issued an advisory.

"The general public is informed that a decision has been taken to not run any trains by Northern Railways till 3rd May 2020 in view of COVID-19, hence such fake news in circulation may not be believed," a Northern Railways spokesperson said.

The official also asked media persons to publicise that Northern Railways is not running any train from Delhi or any where else. Amidst rumours that train services in the country will be resumed from April 15, the Railway Ministry also issued a clarification on Twitter.





"It is clarified that all passenger train services are fully cancelled across the nation till 3rd May 2020 and there is no plan to run any special train to clear the passenger rush. All concerned may please take note of the same and help us in resisting any wrong news in this regard," the railway ministry said on the social networking website.

Refuting reports in some sections of media that the was planning to run special trains to help move labourers stranded in different parts of the country to their native places, the Ministry of Railways clarified that it had no such plans till May 3.

"It is clarified that all passenger train services are fully cancelled, across the nation, till May 3, 2020, and there is no plan to run any special train to clear the passenger rush," a tweet by the official handle of Ministry of Railways on Tuesday read.

Through the tweet, the Ministry also urged all concerned people to "take note of the same and help us in resisting any wrong news in this regard."





It is clarified that all Passenger train services are fully cancelled, across the nation, till 3rd May 2020 and there is no plan to run any special train to clear the passenger rush



All concerned may pl.take note of the same and help us in resisting any wrong news in this regard — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 14, 2020

Earlier, IRCTC had said that full refund will be provided for all trains cancelled till May 3 and added that users need not cancel their e-tickets. It had also said that passengers who have already cancelled their e-tickets will also be eligible for full refunds and added, "no advance reservation of train tickets, including e-tickets, till further advice, however, facility of online cancellation will remain functional."



Information related to online booking and refund of E-ticket. pic.twitter.com/ojLQomf3C1 — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) April 14, 2020

Police stop 40 migrant workers from leaving on foot, assure help during lockdown

Police stopped close to 40 migrant labourers, who had set off on foot for their native place in Madhya Pradesh, and assured to take care of their shelter and other needs during the extended lockdown phase.

The 40 migrant labourers, who are daily wagers from Madhya Pradesh said they had come to work on the promises of a contractor and were staying near Golkonda Fort area in Hyderabad.