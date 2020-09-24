JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India will be able to end tuberculosis by 2025: Health Min Harsh Vardhan
Business Standard

Militant killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Pulwama | terrorist

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Kashmir, article 370
Representative image

An unidentified militant was killed on Thursday in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

An encounter broke out at Maghama in Tral area of the district after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area, a police officer said.

He said one militant was killed while the operation is still in progress.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, September 24 2020. 09:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.