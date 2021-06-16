Militant killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam area

-
ALSO READ
Militant who shot at cop killed in encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama
JKCA money-laundering case: ED attaches Rs 11.86-cr assets of Abdullah, others
2 militants killed in overnight encounter with security forces in Shopian
Hizbul terrorist arrested in joint operation by security forces in Kulgam
LeT hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, militant associate held
-
An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Nowgam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Wednesday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Wagoora in Nowgam late on Tuesday night following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
The search operation turned into an encounter in which one militant was killed. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant are being ascertained, he said.
Search operations are underway in the area as security forces had received information about the presence of two militants, the official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU