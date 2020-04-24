A million under watch for Covid-19 symptoms, disease spread limited: Govt

Around a million people in the country are under surveillance for Covid-19 symptoms but the disease’s spread has been limited, said a senior civil servant on Friday.

“We are still in the middle stage of Covid (-19) in the second phase of lockdown. We will see an increase in the coming days--disease is limited and we are ready for the next stage,” said V K Paul, chairman of the government’s Empowered Group-1 committee looking at medical emergency management.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to put a nationwide lockdown and then extend it till May 3 has "proved to be very timely and beneficial", said Paul, referring to the change in how Covid-19 cases were growing in the country.





"The curve has begun to flatten. Had we not taken the decision of clamping the nationwide lockdown, we would have had around 1 lakh COVID-19 cases by now, as per a reasonable estimate. Now, the outbreak is under control," he said, according to news agency PTI.

He said it the full effect of the lockdown would be visible in the first and second week of May.

The total confirmed Covid-19 cases in India have reached 23, 077 recording 718 deaths as on Friday. According to health ministry data the doubling rate of confirmed cases for the week ending April 20 was 8.6 days and in the last three days it has further slowed down to 10 days.

He also said that the government has presented the true picture of the disease in India and there were no undercurrents going unchecked. “We have studied various data sets through usage of Jan Arogya scheme, our routine surveillance of pneumonia and fever cases...There are no queues in front of hospitals. There is no spike in demand for drugs of these diseases, a drug utilisation study showed,” Paul said.



The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is leading the surveillance of suspected Covid-19 cases through a house-to-house survey and on the basis of the data received from the Bureau of Immigration. “We have coordinated from district to state to national level to establish a network of monitoring and supervision. We are keeping a close watch on 9,45,000 people and the moment they develop symptoms we will take their samples for testing,” said S K Singh, director, NCDC.

While Paul did not respond to whether India should increase the period of lockdown beyond May 3, he said that the strategy for testing would be changed as per the requirements of the situation. He was responding to a query on whether 5 lakh tests are enough to decide that the lockdown has helped and whether it should be increased further in May. “Testing is a nuanced approach and has stood the test of time. We will recalibrate and increase our capacity with the need,” Paul said.