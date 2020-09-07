JUST IN
Mizoram coronavirus update: 31 new cases take Mizoram's tally to 1,093

Thirty-one people, including a six-year-old child, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Mizoram, pushing the state's tally to 1,093

Press Trust of India  |  Aizawl 

Photo: Shutterstock
six-year-old child, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, pushing the state's tally to 1,093, an official said on Sunday.

The new cases were reported from Aizawl and Kolasib districts.

"Three medics and a 6-year-old child are among the fresh patients," the official said.

Mizoram now has 361 active COVID-19 cases, while 732 people have recovered from the disease.

Aizawl district has reported the highest number of cases at 654, followed by Kolasib at 186 and Lunglei at 119.

As of now, Saitual and Khawzawl districts are coronavirus-free, the official added.

First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 06:58 IST

