Kerala coronavirus update: State reports 3,082 new Covid cases, 10 deaths

on Sunday reported 3,082 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths, as per the state health department.

With this, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 22,676. As many as 64,755 people, including 2,196 on Sunday have recovered from the disease, Health Minister KK Shaila said.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Dr Thomas Isaac tested COVID-19 positive.Isaac was tested positive in an antigen test done today evening.He is the first minister in the cabinet to test positive for the virus. His office staff also underwent antigen test and are found to be COVID negative.

Meanwhile, with a record spike of 90,633, India became the second-most COVID-affected country in the world.

With 1,065 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 70,626.

The total case tally stands at 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated.

