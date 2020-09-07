Amravati coronaviurs update: Cases cross 7,000-mark; three more die

JUST IN
Aamravati district in Maharashtra on Sunday recorded its highest single-day rise of 269 Covid-19 cases, taking the total count of infections to 7,005

Press Trust of India  |  Amravati 

Aamravati district in

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded its highest single-day rise of 269 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections to 7,005, as per an official release.

With three persons succumbing to the infection, the total toll in the district went up to 153.

189 patients were discharged in the day, taking the count of recovered patients to 5,262, it said.

First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 06:45 IST

