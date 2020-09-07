Amravati coronaviurs update: Cases cross 7,000-mark; three more die

Aamravati district in



Maharashtra on Sunday recorded its highest single-day rise of 269 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections to 7,005, as per an official release.

With three persons succumbing to the infection, the total toll in the district went up to 153.

189 patients were discharged in the day, taking the count of recovered patients to 5,262, it said.

