Chhattisgarh coronaviurs update: State records 2,100 new cases; 24 deaths

With 2,100 new cases and 24



deaths, Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 45,263 and toll to 380 on Sunday, a health official said.

The day saw discharge of 711 patients following recovery from the infection, taking the number of recovered persons to 21,198, he said.

The state now has 23,685 active cases.

Raipur, which is the worst-hit district by the pandemic in the state, reported 711 fresh cases, Bilaspur 203, Rajnandgaon 182 and Raigarh 167 cases. They were the biggest contributors to the tally.

"Of the 24 fatalities, 12 patients died on Sunday and seven on Saturday, while four deaths took place on September 4 and another death on September 3," he said.

The state has recorded over 34,000 cases and 303 deaths just in the last one month, he said.

With total 16,212 cases, Raipur district tops the tally. It has witnessed 200 deaths.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 45,263, new cases 2,100, deaths 380, discharged 21,198, active cases 23,685, people tested so far 6,69,541.

