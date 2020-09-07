Nagaland coronavirus update: 50 more test Covid positive, tally 4,178

At least 50 more people tested



positive for COVID-19 in on Sunday, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 4,178, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 657, he said.

"Altogether 50 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported 42 from Dimapur, seven in Kohima and one in Mon," the minister said.

He also said 82 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day following their recovery -- 76 in Dimapur, four in Tuensang and one each in Kohima and Mokokchung.

A total of 3,501 people have recovered from the disease so far in the state, while 10 died and as many migrated to other states.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in is at 83.80.

Expressing concern over rising cases in the state, Health and Family Welfare Department's Principal Director Dr Vizolie Z Suokhrie said, "The recovery rate in is more than 80 per cent but the number of positive cases is also increasing at the same time after the lockdown restrictions were withdrawn."



He urged people to follow heath safety guidelines and maintain social distancing norms to contain the spread of the disease.

Dimapur district has the highest number of active cases at 289, followed by Kohima (287) and Mon (30).

The state had registered its first case on May 25.

