Mizoram coronavirus update: 50 new cases push Covid-19 tally to 3,710

3,710 on Tuesday as 50 more people, including nine Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Lawngtlai district reported the highest number of new cases at 22, followed by Aizawl and Serchhip (nine each) and Champhai (eight), he said.

Nine infections were detected during RT-PCR tests, 11 during TrueNat and 30 during rapid antigen tests, the official said.

Nine BSF jawans, six children and three elderly persons are among the new patients, he said.

Thirteen new patients have travel history, while 37 infections were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

The state now has 502 active cases, while 3,203 people have recovered from the disease and five patients have succumbed to the infection to date, he said.

has tested 1,42,133 samples for COVID-19 so far, the official added.

