India coronavirus update: Covid-19 caseload climbs to 9.17 million

India saw 37,975 new infections being reported in a day taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 91.77 lakh, while the recoveriescrossed 86 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The total cases mounted to91,77,840, while the death toll climbed to1,34,218 with 480 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the fourteenth consecutive day.There are4,38,667active cases of infection in the country ason datewhich comprises 4.78per cent of the total caseload,the data stated.

Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 86,04,955 pushing the national recovery rate to93.76per cent, while theCOVID-19casefatality ratestands at 1.46 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh onAugust 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh onSeptember 16,60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed90 lakh onNovember 20.

According to the ICMR, over13.36 crore samples have been tested up to November 23 with 10,99,545 samples being tested on Monday.

