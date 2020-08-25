JUST IN
India's coronavirus tally rises to 3,167,323 with 60,975 new cases
Mizoram coronavirus update: State reports 35 new cases, tally reaches 953

Mizoram has reported 35 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total count of people infected with the virus in the state to 953

ANI  |  General News 

Coronavirus
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a woman at a local health center to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, at Kashmere gate area, in Delhi on Tuesday.

Mizoram has reported 35 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of people infected with the virus in the state to 953, State's Department of Information and Public Relations said on Tuesday.

Out of 35 new cases, 30 were confirmed through ZMC RT-PCR lab and five through Rapid Antigen Test. Among the new cases, the highest number of cases were reported from Aizwal (31), followed by Kolasib (2) and Mamit (2).

"35 new COVID19 cases have been confirmed in Mizoram. Total cases in the state rise to 953 and 461 cured/discharged. Active cases stand at 492," the department said.

Mizoram has not reported any death due to the virus so far, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 10:14 IST

