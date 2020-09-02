JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

India-China border tension: Brigade commander level talks today
Business Standard

Mizoram coronavirus update: State reports 8 new Covid cases, tally at 1,020

Eight new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the state tally to 1,020

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Mizoram

ANI  |  General News 

Coronavirus
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a nasal sample from a Delhi Police Constable at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, in New Delhi on Sunday.

Eight new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the state tally to 1,020, informed Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram on Wednesday.

Out of the total, 610 patients have been discharged and at present, the active cases stand at 410.

No deaths have been reported so far from the infection in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 09:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU