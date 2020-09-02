Mizoram coronavirus update: State reports 8 new Covid cases, tally at 1,020

Eight new COVID-19 cases have been reported in in the last 24 hours, taking the state tally to 1,020, informed Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of on Wednesday.

Out of the total, 610 patients have been discharged and at present, the active cases stand at 410.

No deaths have been reported so far from the infection in the state.

