JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Gujarat coronavirus update: Another spike in cases, tally crosses 97,000
Business Standard

Meghalaya coronavirus update: 72 new cases reported; tally rises to 2,440

Seventy-two more people, including seven security personnel, tested positive for Covid-19 in Meghalaya on Tuesday, taking the state's tally to 2,440, a health department official said

Topics
Coronavirus | Meghalaya | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  Shillong 

Coronavirus
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a nasal sample from a woman at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease

Seventy-two more people, including seven security personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Tuesday, taking the state's tally to 2,440, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 12 in the state as two elderly patients have succumbed to the disease, he said.

Of the new cases, 54 were reported from East Khasi Hills, seven from West Garo, five from Ri-Bhoi, four from East Garo and two from South Garo hills districts, Health Services Director Aman War said.

"Seven security personnel are among new patients," he said.

Seventy-three patients were cured of the disease during the day, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 1,235, War said.

Meghalaya currently has 1,193 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

East Khasi Hills district, of which state capital Shillong is a part, has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 841, of which 209 are armed forces personnel, War said.

A total of 90,400 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 till date, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 07:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU