Mizoram coronavirus update: State's Covid-19 tally rises to 1,428

Mizoram's COVID-19 caseload rose



to 1,428 as 14 more people have tested positive for novel in the last 24 hours, an official said on Monday.

Of the 14 new cases, 11 were reported from Aizawl district, two from Saitual and one from Kolasib district, the official said.

Eight out of the 14 cases were locally transmitted cases. The remaining six patients have come from outside the state.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now is 598 as 830 people have recovered from the disease, the official said, adding that has so far not reported any COVID-19 death.

According to the Health department, the COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 58.13 per cent.

The department said that as many as 50,259 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state till Sunday.

