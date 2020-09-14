JUST IN
Top headlines: 7 more bullet trains in India; telcos to replace spectrum
With 1,014 new Covid-19 cases, Jharkhand reports total 61,474 cases

Jharkhand reported 1,014 new COVID-19 cases, 1,509 recovered/ discharged cases and 11 deaths on Sunday, said the State Health Department.

ANI  |  General News 

The total cases in the state rose to 61,474 including 46,583 cases declared recovered and discharged and 555 deaths. Active cases stand at 14,336, according to the State Health Department.

Meanwhile, with 94,372 new COVID-19 cases in India, the national coronavirus count reached over 47 lakh, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

With the latest spike, the total cases stand at 47,54,357 of which, 9,73,175 are active cases while 37,02,596 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated.

As many as 1,114 deaths due to the pathogen were reported, across the country, taking the national death toll due to coronavirus to 78,586.

First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 08:06 IST

