Mizoram Covid-19 update: 184 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

Mizoram reported 184 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 9,252, the state health department informed on Wednesday.
As many as 29 people have succumbed to the viral disease and 7,094 people have recovered from the infection so far. The state has 2,129 active cases as of now.
Aizawl accounts for the highest number of active COVID-19 cases with a total of 1,613 cases in the district.
Of the fresh 184 new COVID-19 cases, 98 were detected through Rapid Antigen Test, 82 through RT-PCR test conducted at the Zoram Medical College near Aizawl and 4 others were detected through TrueNat tests.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, India's daily coronavirus cases witnessed a dip with only 2,63,533 fresh infections recorded in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 continues to remain alarmingly high with 4,329 more fatalities, the highest toll in a single day since the pandemic began.
According to the Union Health Ministry, the country also saw a massive jump in the number of recoveries with 4,22,436 fresh discharges.
The cumulative caseload stands at 2,52,28,996, including 2,15,96,512 recoveries, 33,53,765 active cases and 2,78,719 deaths.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
