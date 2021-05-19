Chennai Corp announces Rs 2,000 fine for violating home quarantine protocol

-
ALSO READ
New Zealand, Cook Islands announce quarantine-free two-way travel bubble
Essential kit for the home to help prevent hospitalisation in Covid times
Sprucing up your space with classy home textiles in the time of Covid-19
Greater Chennai Corporation to open 500 oxygen bed Covid-19 care centre
US CDC set to shorten Covid-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 if tested negative
-
Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 if Covid positive patients found violating home isolation protocol.
In an order by the corporation, it read, "Those under home quarantine will be fined Rs 2000, if found violating the protocols. In case of repeated violation of home isolation norms, concerned person/people will be taken to COVID care centres."
As per the state health bulletin yesterday, Tamil Nadu logged 33,059 new COVID-19 cases, 21,362 discharges and 364 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases stand at 2,31,596.
Also, on May 14, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected State's COVID-19 unified command centre in Chennai to tackle the second wave of the pandemic.
"I visited the State's COVID-19 unified command centre (War Room) in Tamil Nadu, which monitors and regulates beds, medicine stocks and oxygen.#Covid19 in Tamil Nadu is under control", tweeted Chief Minister.
Stalin also attended a call which came on the 104 helpline number and helped the person find a bed at Chennai Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital.
On May 12, Tamil Nadu CM, MK Stalin announced Rs 25 Lakhs each as compensation for 43 frontline workers and families of government doctors who passed away while carrying their duties during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also announced incentives for frontline staff for April, May and June.
Shops selling groceries and meat in Tamil Nadu would be allowed to function only from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. from Saturday, as part of the COVID-19 lockdown that will be in place till May 24 morning.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU