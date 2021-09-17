Mizoram extends Covid-restrictions till Oct 2, picnic resorts allowed

The government on Friday extended the COVID-related restrictions in the state till October 2 with certain relaxations, as per an official order.

As per the new guidelines, the government has allowed the opening of picnic resorts with a maximum of 25 attendees.

Vegetable markets and shops, which were in category C, would be allowed to open on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, it said.

After a total lockdown from July 18 to August 7, the state government imposed partial lockdown in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area and certain restrictions in other parts of the state on August 8.

The restrictions were scheduled to expire on Saturday after a series of extensions.

According to the new order, all public places of gatherings and religious places will remain closed in the AMC area. Shops, markets and commercial transport will continue to operate in a restrictive manner.

Other districts will continue with the usual activities. However, deputy commissioners will be able to clamp restrictions depending on the emerging COVID situation.

on Friday reported 1,121 new COVID-19 cases. The state now has 13,344 active cases.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)