Mizoram govt plans to set up state's maiden rail-fed oil depot near Aizawl

The Mizoram government is making efforts to set up a rail-fed Petroleum Oil Lubricant (POL) depot near Aizawl, an official statement said on Thursday.
The depot is planned to be set up at Sihhmui, about 22 km from here, it said.
Chief minister Zoramthanga on Thursday convened a meeting with officials of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, and reviewed proposals of the company for setting up of the new depot.
It would be rail-fed when construction of the broad gauge railway line between Bairabi and Sairang is completed, officials said.
Mizoram does not have any oil depot, and most supplies come from Assam, they said.
First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 07:05 IST
