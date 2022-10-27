JUST IN
Russian Prez Putin claims West seeks global domination by using Ukraine
EU to tighten gun trade laws as Ukraine war fuels fear of illegal arms
Jaishankar, Lavrov to hold talks in Moscow on Nov 8: Russian ministry
Ukraine battles intensify; Russia eyes space for retaliatory strike
Kashmir issue should be resolved by India, Pakistan through dialogue: China
US President Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
Elon Musk walks into Twitter office with kitchen sink in his hands
China never views India as strategic rival: Chinese envoy to Bangladesh
New polio cases in nations due to halt in immunisation during Covid: expert
Thousands rally in Prague for 2 slain gay men, demand better protection
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Excited about what UK, India can achieve: Rishi Sunak tells PM Modi
Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya to have gallery on PM Modi; open in Jan 2023
Business Standard

Russian Prez Putin claims West seeks global domination by using Ukraine

Putin sought to cast the conflict in Ukraine as part of efforts by the West to secure its global domination

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Vladimir Putin | Russia

AP  |  Moscow 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday sought to cast the conflict in Ukraine as part of efforts by the West to secure its global domination.

Speaking at a conference of international policy experts, Putin accused the US and its allies of trying to dictate their terms to other nations in a dangerous and bloody domination game.

Putin, who sent his troops into Ukraine on February 24, has cast Western support for Ukraine as part of broad efforts by Washington and its allies to enforce what they call a rules-based world order that only foments chaos. The Russian leader warned that he who will sow the wind will reap the whirlwind.

Putin claimed that humankind now faces a choice: accumulate a load of problems that will inevitably crush us all or try to find solutions that may not be ideal but working and could make the world more stable and secure.

Putin said Russia isn't the enemy of the West but will continue to oppose the diktat of Western neo-liberal elites.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 21:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.