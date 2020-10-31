Mizoram reports 28 fresh Covid-19 cases, state's tally rises to 2,722

-
At least 28 people, including
four security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 2,722, an official said on Saturday.
Of the 28 fresh cases, 26 were reported from Aizawl district and one each from Lunglei and Kolasib districts, the official said.
Sixteen people were diagnosed during contact tracing while 12 have returned from other states, he said.
Three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan were among the newly infected people, he added.
There are now 437 active COVID-19 cases in the state while 2,284 people have already recovered from the virus, he said, adding that the COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 83.91 per cent.
Mizoram has reported only one COVID-19 death so far.
Altogether, 1,12,216 samples have been tested till date, including 1,158 on Friday.
