Covid-19: Rajasthan govt tables bill to make wearing face mask mandatory

In a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the government on Saturday introduced an amendment bill in the state assembly to make wearing a face mask or cover mandatory.

The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was introduced by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal.

A new clause in the Section 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020 has been inserted, which proposes to prohibit the movement of people at public places without properly covering mouth and nose with a face mask or cover.

The statement of the bill said, Health experts all over the world are of the opinion that the use of a mask can help control the spread of COVID-19 considerably and save lives of millions.

The state government is also of the view that wearing a mask should be made mandatory at public places, workplace, social and political gatherings and on public or private transport, the statement said.

