Thane district reports 781 fresh Covid-19 cases; 22 additional deaths

As many as 781 persons tested



positive for coronavirus, while 22 died of the infection in Maharashtra's district, an official said on Saturday.

With the addition of latest cases and fatalities on Friday, the tally in the district rose to 2,10,877 and the toll reached 5,324, the official said.

Moreover, with the recovery rate of 92.82 per cent, the number of recoveries in the district is nearing the 2-lakh mark, he said.

The district has recorded a mortality rate of 2.52 per cent and there are currently 9,809 active cases, he said.

Among the major cities in the district, Kalyan has recorded 49,928 infections so far, followed by with 46,503, Navi Mumbai with 44,372 and Mira Bhayandar with 22,522, the official added.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring Palghar district has recorded 40,722 COVID-19 cases and 952 casualties so far, another official said.

